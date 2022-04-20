LHS Tigers Baseball Swept by Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday and Tuesday of last week, the Lexington High School Tigers baseball team faced a familiar foe, Hardin County High School. Looking to garner a couple of wins in the latter part of the regular season, the Tigers were expecting to put forth their best effort in grabbing the victories. Unfortunately, Hardin County had other plans as they took both games and handed the Lexington High School baseball team two losses in a row.

The first game played against Hardin County occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Savannah, Tennessee. Lexington traveled to face their opponent on their home field. Lexington took an early lead to see it evaporate as the game progressed. In the end, Hardin County took the win, 5-1.

The Tigers scored first with one run in the top of the second inning. Hardin County came right back and plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning and another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on their way to sealing the victory.

Noah Williams led the team at the plate going 2 for 3. He hit for two singles in the game. Patton Meyer, Harley Allen, Ryder Blankenship, and Max Greenway all finished 1 for 3 apiece. Meyer, Allen, and Blankenship reached on singles, with Allen recording an RBI. Greenway reached safely on a…

