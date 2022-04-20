Lady Tiger Softball Grabs Win over Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team kept on rolling with yet another win on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022. This time the team that was on the losing end of things to the Lady Tigers was Hardin County High School. The Lady Tigers didn’t let this contest become close from the start, as Lexington rolled on to another victory. The final score of this game was 11-1, in five innings of play.

Lexington grabbed the early lead with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Hardin County tied things up in the top of the second inning with a run of their own. The Lady Tigers then added another five runs in the bottom of the second inning on their way to winning. Lexington also plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and another three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the win in a short, played game.

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Kyrsten Brown. She finished the game 1 for 1. Shay Hollingsworth went 2 for 3 in the contest. Both Mykenzi Duke and Kennedy Brown were 2 for 4 for the Lady Tigers. Jadyn Yarbro, Kinley Melton, and Marley Maness were each 1 for 3 in the win.

Mykenzi Duke and Shay Hollingsworth each hit for a double and Kyrsten Brown hit a homerun in the win over Hardin County. Jadyn Yarbro would tack on a stolen base for the Lady Tigers as well.

In the circle, it was a dominant Cadey McDaniel outing. She tossed the entire five innings of play. McDaniel only allowed one run on three hits. She sat down…

