Scotts Hill Softball Split Games Last Week

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last week, the Scotts Hill softball program played two games against quality opponents. The Lady Lions were on the road for each contest as the team traveled to Adamsville on Monday, April 4, and then made their way into Jackson, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 5, to take on the University School of Jackson. Scotts Hill was able to have success in one game, as the Lady Lions defeated the Lady Bruins, but Scotts Hill fell to Adamsville along the way.

The game against Adamsville on April 4 saw the Lady Lions not able to get their bats going when needed. Scotts Hill was only able to score one run and allowed 11 runs to be scored by Adamsville. Scotts Hill fell by that score, 11-1.

Adamsville recorded three runs in the bottom of the first inning and another two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Scotts Hill scored their lone run in the top of the second inning of play. Adamsville added another run in the bottom of the third inning, two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and sealed things off with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Both Madison Wood and Taylor White led Scotts Hill in hitting on the day. Each player finished 1 for 2. White had a single while Wood reached on a double. Kiersten Perry was 1 for 3, with a single in the game.

Pitching in the game for the Lady Lions were Sydney French and Karley Bedwell. French made the start and tossed three innings giving up four hits and six runs. She struck out two. Bedwell pitched one and two-third innings allowing five runs on…

For the complete story, see the April 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!