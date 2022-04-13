LHS Tigers Win Against TCA; Fall Short with McNairy

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers baseball team welcomed McNairy County to the Henderson County Sportsplex last Monday evening, April 4, 2022, in a district matchup contest that could make for an impactful meaning later in the season. The Tigers also traveled to Milan, Tennessee last Thursday, April 7, to take on Trinity Christian academy as well. LHS was able to secure the victory over TCA in action last week, but the Tigers fell to McNairy County in a one run game at home.

With the game against McNairy, the Tigers battled things out with the Bobcats on their home field. Lexington was set to travel to McNairy County the following night, April 8, but weather forced that game to be rescheduled. A late score by the McNairy County Bobcat baseball program led to the defeat on the night for Lexington. The final score of the contest was 6-5, in favor of McNairy County.

This game was scoreless until the fourth inning of play when the Bobcats struck first. McNairy County scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and Lexington came right back an answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Bobcats would plate three more runs in the top of the sixth inning and the Tigers did all they could to mount a comeback by…

