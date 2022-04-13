 Skip to content

Grand Jury Hands Down 39 True Bills of Indictment

The Henderson County Grand Jury handed down 39 true bills of indictment on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Monday, April 4, 2022, and handed down 39 true bills of indictment.  This number also included 3 sealed indictments, which were mostly for sale and delivery of Meth .5 grams or more:

  • Derrick S. Taylor, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and / or Deliver (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Seat Belt- 1st Offense
  • Christopher Barnhill, Sale and Delivery of Meth .5 Grams or More (two counts)
  • Clifford Lamar Clark III, Theft of Property- Conduct Involving Merchandise
  • Rhonda Marie Crittendon, Theft Over $1,000
  • Oscar E. Gutierrez Gomez, Driving While Under the Influence of a Drug or Intoxicant, Driving Under the Influence with BAC of .08% or Greater with Priors, Failure to Exercise Due Care
  • David A. McPeake, Vandalism Over $1,000, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing, Evading Arrest, Violation of the Financial Responsibility Law
  • Lucas J. Westmoreland, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with Weapon, Unlawful Carrying / Possession of Weapon…

