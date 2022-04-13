Grand Jury Hands Down 39 True Bills of Indictment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Monday, April 4, 2022, and handed down 39 true bills of indictment. This number also included 3 sealed indictments, which were mostly for sale and delivery of Meth .5 grams or more:

Derrick S. Taylor, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and / or Deliver (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Seat Belt- 1 st Offense

Offense Christopher Barnhill, Sale and Delivery of Meth .5 Grams or More (two counts)

Clifford Lamar Clark III, Theft of Property- Conduct Involving Merchandise

Rhonda Marie Crittendon, Theft Over $1,000

Oscar E. Gutierrez Gomez, Driving While Under the Influence of a Drug or Intoxicant, Driving Under the Influence with BAC of .08% or Greater with Priors, Failure to Exercise Due Care

David A. McPeake, Vandalism Over $1,000, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing, Evading Arrest, Violation of the Financial Responsibility Law

Lucas J. Westmoreland, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with Weapon, Unlawful Carrying / Possession of Weapon…

