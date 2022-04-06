Yarbro Signs with Blue Mountain College

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Thursday, March 31, 2022, was another big day for a Lady Tiger softball player and her team. On this day, Jadyn Yarbro signed her Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at the college level. Yarbro, who was surrounded by her family, teammates, and closest friends, put the pen to the paper and signed with Blue Mountain College, which is located in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

She has been a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball program for four years. This is her senior season and she, along with the team, is looking to make a memorable run towards a state championship. This is a special group of young girls that come together as one to chase their dreams of being crowned a champion. Lexington finished runner-up last year at the state tournament, so the Lady Tigers are eager to get back and finish business this season.

In speaking with her head coach, Blake Burke, he stated, “Jadyn is one of the most unselfish and team minded players that I have had the pleasure to coach. She has laid her body on the line for her team in the outfield more times than I can count over the last four years and has made some of the best catches that I will certainly never forget. Jadyn is a hard worker and a great leader for our program and will go down as one of the best outfielders to come through the…

For the complete article, see the April 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!