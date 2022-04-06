 Skip to content

Westover First Grade Students Bury Time Capsule

Students in first grade classes at Westover Elementary School buried a time capsule that will be opened on March 3, 2033.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The first grade classes belonging to Andrea Wilkinson, Jillian Plunk, and Kassie Overman, were joined by their parents and siblings to celebrate a special event, the burial of their time capsule.

The items were created on Two’s Day, 2/22/22, and will be opened on 3/3/33 in the student’s senior year.

Kassie and Jillian served as MC’s for the event, and the children had a first grade photo made with the capsule, and the opportunity for the parents to…

