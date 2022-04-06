Rescue Squad and LFD Hold Combined Training

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Rescue Squad and the Lexington Fire Department joined in a combined training session on Sunday afternoon, April 3, 2022.

A wrecked car was donated by Grimes Recycling and hauled by Don’s Body Shop to the Rescue Squad building grounds at the end of Richard Crook Drive. High powered battery driven spreaders, cutters, and rams were used to simulate extracting a driver pinned by a steering wheel.

“About 80% of vehicle crashes will involve a crushed front end where the driver’s legs are pinned by the steering wheel,” explained Hunter Grissom at the beginning of the exercise.

A tool was used to shatter the glass of the driver’s door, then spreaders were applied to the top of…

