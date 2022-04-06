Mayor, Sheriff Candidates Forum Set for Monday; Detailed Job Descriptions Released

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Progress, in conjunction with and the cooperation of WZLT 99.3 Radio of Lexington, will be hosting a Meet the Candidates public forum for the Republican Primary candidates for county mayor and sheriff. This will be held on April 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the LHS Auditorium, and will be broadcast live by Z-99. You can also listen live at wzlt993.com and it will also be live on Facebook.

The duties of county mayor and sheriff below are from the Tennessee Code Annotated.

TCA 5-6-106. Powers and duties of County Mayor, Generally Ex officio memberships/Appointments

(a) The county mayor shall be the chief executive officer of the county and shall have all the powers and duties formerly exercised by the county judge, county chair, or elected official exercising general supervision of the county government as provided by this chapter, other general law, special, local or private acts.

(b) (1) The county mayor shall serve as a nonvoting ex officio member of the county legislative body. The county mayor or the county mayor’s designated representative shall serve as a nonvoting ex officio member of each committee of the county legislative body and of each board, commission or authority of the county government, except as provided by law or by action of the county legislative body.

(2) In those circumstances not addressed by the provisions of subdivision (b)(1), the county mayor may designate, from time to time, a professional staff member with appropriate training or a member of the county legislative body to sit in the county mayor’s place on any board, authority or commission that the county mayor serves upon by virtue of holding the office of county mayor. Any such designee shall have the powers, including the power to vote, as are otherwise conferred upon the county mayor when serving upon such board, authority or commission. At any such meeting attended by the county mayor, only the county mayor shall exercise voting power.

(c) Except as otherwise provided by general law, or special or private act, the county mayor shall appoint members of county boards and commissions and county department heads. Such appointees shall be subject to confirmation by the county legislative body, and in so doing, the legislative body may express its views fully and freely and shall vote for or against confirmation. The legislative body shall not seek or interview such prospective employees prior to their appointment by the county mayor. Such appointment and confirmation are not applicable to employees appointed by other elected county officials.

TCA 8-8-201. Duties of office of Sheriff.

(a) It is the sheriff’s duty to:

(1) Execute and return, according to law, the process and orders of the courts of record of this state, and of officers of competent authority, with due diligence, when…

For the complete article, see the April 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

