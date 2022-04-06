Lady Lions Suffer Loss On Last Play at TCA

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions softball team was back on the road last Tuesday, March 29, 2022. This time, Scotts Hill made their way to Jackson, Tennessee to compete against Trinity Christian Academy. In a back-and-forth game, Scotts Hill looked to try and seal the deal with a win. But, on a last play effort, it would be Trinity Christian Academy that scored the winning run and handed the defeat to the Lady Lions. The final score of the contest was 14-13 in favor of TCA.

Scotts Hill jumped out to an early lead in the first inning when the Lady Lions plated five runs. Scotts Hill allowed TCA to score once in the bottom half of the first inning. The Lady Lions then answered with a run in the top of the second inning. Trinity Christian Academy would score three runs in the bottom half of the same inning. Scotts Hill scored another four runs in the top of the third inning and one run in the top of the fourth inning, as well. TCA plated four runs in the bottom of half of the fourth inning. The Lady Lions would score their last two runs in the top of the sixth inning before allowing Trinity Christian Academy to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth and the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Karley Bedwell got the start for the Lady Lions. She lasted three and two-thirds innings allowing six hits, eight runs, and struck out two. Kylie Blankenship came in and pitched two and a third innings. She gave up eight hits and six runs. Bedwell took the loss.

Both Ava Blankenship and Jada Bromley led the Lady Lions at the plate by going 2 for 3. Blankenship reached on two singles, while Bromley added a single and a homerun. Blankenship also recorded an RBI and Bromley finished with three RBIs, as well. Shaelyn Benson was 1 for 1 with a double and…

For the complete article, see the April 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!