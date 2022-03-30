Simmons Bank Celebrates Founders Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Simmons Bank, on West Church Street, celebrated Founders Day on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The come and go event offered snacks and novelties with the Simmons Bank logo.

Simmons Bank was founded in 1903, and was celebrating 119 years of service. Bentley DeLoach, Community President at Simmons Bank, and Mary Beth Goff, Financial Center Manager greeted each of the guests throughout the…

For complete coverage, see the March 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!