LHS Wins First Two Games of Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School softball team travelled to Murfreesboro last Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to start play in the Southern Warrior Classic. The Lady Tigers have been red hot to start the season and wanted to keep the results flowing. Lexington would play in two games on the day and both games gave the Lady Tigers the same result. A win in both occurred by Lexington to keep their season record perfect.

Lexington would take down Canton (IL) in the first game the Lady Tigers competed in. This game was out of hand quickly, as the Lady Tigers got out to an early lead and never relinquished it. Lexington went on to win in shutout fashion, 12-0.

The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, adding another three runs in the bottom of the third inning, and finishing things off with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Lexington was led at the plate by Marley Maness, who went 3 for 3 and scored once. Shay Hollingsworth, Myknezi Duke, and Kinley Melton all three were 2 for 3 in the game. Kylie Waldrep finished 1 for 2 for Lexington. Kennedy Brown, Kailyn Melton, and Jadyn Yarbro each went 1 for 3 in the win.

In the circle, the Lady Tigers were led by Kailyn Melton. She pitched three innings, allowing two hits, no runs, and struck out…

For complete coverage, see the March 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

