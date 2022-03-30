LHS Tigers Split Games in Memphis

Article by Blake Franklin-

While the Lexington High School Tigers baseball team made their way west into Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Tigers looked to have success on the trip and come back home with multiple victories. In securing a win in the first game the team played, Lexington could not convey that into the second game of the day. LHS would take down St. Benedict but would ultimately come up short against Memphis University School.

In the first game, Lexington faced off against St. Benedict at Auburndale. The Tigers got out to a lead early in the game, and never looked back. Lexington scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, adding another five runs in the second, four runs in the third and two runs in the fourth inning. St. Benedict would score three runs in the top of the third inning, their only runs of the game. The contest only lasted four innings, with Lexington taking the win by a score of 15-3.

Dakota Wadley would start the game for Lexington and pitch the entire contest. He allowed three hits, three runs, and struck out seven batters. Wadley was credited with the win.

Hunter Reeves led Lexington at the plate. He finished 3 for 3 in the game, with two singles and a triple. Reeves also had two RBIs and scored once. Both Ryder Blankenship and Jackson Coffman each were 2 for 2. Blankenship recorded two singles and…

