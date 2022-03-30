LHS Lady Tigers Softball Cruise Through Three More Tournament Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

After winning their first two games of the Southern Warrior Classic, the Lexington High School softball team was looking forward to the next games on the slate. In a high-powered offensive showcase by Lexington, the team outscored their opponents 37-16, in a three-game stretch. Playing in two games on March 24, against Moline (IL) and St. Laurence (Burbank, IL), the Lady Tigers took care of business with wins in both games. In the first game that Lexington played on March 25, the results were just the same; another win for the Lady Tigers softball team against Floyd Central (Floyd Knobs, IN).

Lexington got the day started by taking on St. Laurence from Burbank, IL. This game came out to be a very close matchup with the Lady Vikings. The Lady Tigers got out to an early lead with four runs scored in the bottom of the first inning. St. Laurence plated three runs in the top of the second inning. Lexington answered with one run in the bottom half of the inning. In the third inning, St. Laurence scored one run and so did Lexington. The Lady Vikings then scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning and the Lady Tigers answered that with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win, 7-6.

Leading with the hot bat in this game was Kennedy Brown. Brown went 3 for 3 in the game. Both Kylie Waldrep and Jadyn Yarbro finished 2 for 3 each. Shay Hollingsworth was 1 for 3, and Kyrsten Brown and…

