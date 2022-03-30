LFD Extinguishes Car Fire at Sonic

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Passers by on West Church Street may have noticed the Lexington Fire Department at the Sonic on Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022.

According to the report from the Lexington Fire Department, dispatch received a call of a car fire around 3:58 p.m. Seven firefighters responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the blaze, which had started in the engine compartment of the white Nissan.

The vehicle was totaled, but damage to the Sonic drive in area was minimum. The plastic cover of the menu system was melted, however, the speaker was still able to…

For complete coverage, see the March 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!