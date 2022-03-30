City Board Approves Accounting Position, Feasibility Study

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in their regular voting session on March 28, 2022, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Mayor Sandra Wood, and the prior minutes were approved after the invocation and pledge. As there were no updates from the board members, then the board moved to the consent agenda.

Under the consent agenda, the following were approved: the second reading of the ordinance to increase the LES maximum purchasing amount without a public bid; the first reading of the Public Works Department fiscal year 2022 budget amendment; a bid for Public Safety Building roof work by Hays and Sons for $53,887.00, with the interior work by J. D. Wood for $46,420.00; and write-off’s of Gas, Water, Waste Water, and Garbage uncollectible accounts in the amount of $5,653.89. The write-off’s will now be submitted to the collection agency.

There was no old business before the board. Under new business, Cody Wood discussed the need for a new position at…

For complete coverage, see the March 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!