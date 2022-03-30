Amazing Pizza Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at Lexington and Scotts Hill

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was a busy day at Amazing Pizza in Lexington and Scotts Hill as they celebrated ribbon cutting events hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce.

Jason and Rebecca Conway, along with their daughter Courtney, are owners of the operation, and were joined by Red McCaskill of Peoples Bank and some of the diners for the ribbon cutting.

The Lexington site has been doing pickup and delivery only for about a month, but Jason said that the dining room is now open and…

For complete coverage, see the March 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!