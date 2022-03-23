Youth Sells Homemade Drawings to Fundraise for Older Friend with Cancer

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It started with a post from Kinley Alexander and a couple of photos of young Avery, son of Dillon and Jacquelyn Blankenship, and Jesse and Brooke Roberts-McKee, and then the information on this wonderful story just kept rolling in.

Kinley said, “Avery is one of the sweetest little boys. For the ones who don’t know, Avery decided to raise money for daddy and Tonja. a little 7-year-old boy with a big heart. Over $700.00 was raised and handed over to daddy (Bobby Alexander) and Tonja today. Mind blowing! We thank every single person who bought a hand drawn picture by Avery, and for all of the prayers.”

Lisa Middleton said that “Avery has been selling his hand drawn creations to whoever will buy them for about $5.00. He did this out of the kindness of his little heart for his friend Mr. Alexander who is battling…

