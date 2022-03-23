SH Lions Baseball Win Back-to-Back Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

After suffering their first loss of the season against South Gibson, the Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball team looked to get back in the win column with a game against Huntingdon. The Lions knew what it would take to get back on track and were willing to execute the game plan in reaching that objective. In a game that was out of reach for Huntingdon quickly, Scotts Hill kept their foot on the gas pedal and routed the Mustangs, 14-1.

The Lions got the game started by scoring two runs in the first inning, three in the second inning, two more in the third inning, four in the fourth inning, and topped things off with three runs in the fifth inning. Huntingdon was held to scoring their lone run in the bottom half of the third inning.

Scotts Hill started Cy Maness in the game. Maness threw three innings and only allowed one hit. He struck out three and allowed a single run. Kyle Carter tossed one inning and allowed a hit, while striking out one. Ripken Clenny also pitched an inning for the Lions and struck out two batters, not allowing a hit or any runs.

Myles Maness led the Lions going 3 for 4 on the day. He reached on three singles and scored two runs for Scotts Hill. Both Chance Rogers and Jackson Crider each went 2 for 3 in the contest. Rogers had two singles, collected four RBIs, and scored twice. Crider had one single and a homerun. He collected two RBIs and scored two times, as well. Joe Romines was 1 for 2 at the plate. He collected a single, one RBI, and…

