Lexington Tiger Baseball Off To Slow Start This Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School baseball team got their start to the 2022 season with a home opener against the Riverside Panthers last Monday, March 14, 2022. The Tigers would turn right around and play them again the following day in Parsons, Tennessee. With the team consisting of a young talented roster, this season would have some growing experiences to come with it. Lexington hasn’t gotten off to the start the team had hoped for as the Tigers lost both games against the Panthers to start the season.

LHS came out in their first game against Riverside at home and was only able to score one run in the contest. That run came in the bottom half of the seventh inning. The Tigers gave up three runs to the Panthers in the top of the first and fifth innings. They also surrendered one run in the top of the seventh inning to Riverside as well. Lexington fell by a final score of 7-1.

The Tigers were led at the plate by Owen Foster, Jack Taylor, and Max Greenway. Each player went 2 for 4 on the day. Foster recorded two singles, to go along with a single and a double from Taylor. Max Greenway would reach on two singles, as well. Noah Wood reached base for Lexington with a double in the game.

Taylor would score the lone run for Lexington High School in the game, which came when…

For the complete story, see the March 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!