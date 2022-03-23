Election Commission Reviews Voter Registration Applications, Approves Poll Workers List

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Election Commission met at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022. Present were Margaret Milam (chair), Austin Corbin (secretary), Melba Johnson, Bill Martin, Robin Powers (Administrator of Elections), and Lora Volner (Deputy Administrator).

The commission did a quality review of 10% of the new voter registration applications and found them to all be in order. The commission also approved the poll worker list for the May 3rd primary, the updated…

