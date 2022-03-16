LMS Minutemen Soccer Season Now Underway

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Minutemen soccer team is geared up and ready for this Spring season. The team’s preseason consisted of lots of training and a first-time rare event where they took a select tournament team to compete in the Cougar Classic, which is a futsal style indoor soccer tournament in Hendersonville, TN. The tournament was held at Ellis Middle School (formerly Hendersonville High School) which is the head coach’s alma mater. It was great to get to take the boys and allow them to learn from the experience.

On Saturday, March 3, 2022, LMS hosted the Spring Jamboree. There were six total teams that participated in the event. Lexington Middle hosted Jackson Christian, Paris Inman, Medina (South Gibson), McNairy, and Henderson County United. It turned out to be a great day with lots of soccer fans at the complex. The soccer team is very thankful to have the Lexington Soccer Complex to host these types of events. This has become an annual event that the other teams in the region enjoy and look forward to each year.

Lexington Minutemen Soccer has a strong continuing interest in participation from season to season. Because of that, the team is excited to include 27 players on their roster. The roster includes 5th through 8th grade players. The 5th and 6th grade players are scheduled for…

