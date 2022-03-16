LHS Tiger Baseball Looks Toward Upcoming Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tiger baseball team has been putting in work over the offseason with strength and agility, as well as some scrimmage games along the way. Now that the season has officially began, Lexington will look to take the hard work that has been put in and turn that into results on the baseball field. We are going to take a look at the roster, along with the schedule that this season will bring.

Lexington will be led by senior players in Patton Meyer, Michael Leslie, Jack Bates, Max Greenway, Jesse Jeter, and Hunter Reeves. The lone junior player that is on the team is Jackson Coffman.

Making up the sophomore class for the Big Red Tigers baseball team are Jack Taylor, Preston Beecham, Dakota Wadley, Maddox Duke, Noah Wood, Judd Crownover, Harley Allen, and Ryder Blankenship.

The Tigers new incoming players are freshmen Owen Foster, Noah Williams, Tyler Beecham, Jadyn Tart, Grant Patterson, and Jeb Bedwell.

Adam Harrington returns as the head coach of the Lexington High School baseball program, along with assistant coaches Shane Britt and Ryne Bivens.

The head coach had this to share about the upcoming season ahead. Harrington stated, “We’ve got a lot of young arms that we will rely on this year to carry the team. Look for this team to continue to…

For the complete article, see the March 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

