LHS Lady Tigers Softball Officially Starts Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The 2022 season for the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team is officially underway. After hosting a play day, a couple weekends ago, and one that was scheduled for this past weekend in Hardin County that was cancelled due to the inclement weather in our region, the Lady Tigers are now focused on the start of the regular season and the task at hand: Making their return to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to compete for a state championship.

Lexington started the 2022 season with an away game at Henry County High School this past Monday, March 14. Yesterday, the team headed to Jackson State Community College to take on Dyer County. This upcoming weekend, the Lady Tigers will head back to Florence, Alabama to participate in the Florence Tournament. Games will be played on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

Next week, Lexington heads to South Gibson on Tuesday, March 22 before heading to Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, March 24 to compete in the Southern Warrior Classic. Games will continue in that tournament through March 26.

The Lady Tigers will host their first game at the Henderson County Sportsplex on March 29. A familiar rival will be their opponent in the Riverside Lady Panthers. LHS then heads to McNairy Central on March 31, 2022, before departing on April 1 to…

For the complete article, see the March 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!