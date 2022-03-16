Lady Lions Softball Ready For New Season Ahead

Article by Blake Franklin-

The official start to the 2022 softball season is finally here and the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions softball team is welcoming it at just the right time. The Lady Lions look to have success this year after getting in the offseason work over the past months. This year, Scotts Hill has its mind on the same goal as always and that is a return to Murfreesboro to play for a state title. The start of that journey begins now.

Looking at the roster for this season, starting with the senior players, Scotts Hill has four seniors on the team. Kylie Blankenship, Hannah Grissom, Sydney Coffman, and Leah Lewis make up those four upperclassmen for the Lady Lions. Following those young ladies are the junior class. The juniors on the team are Kiersten Perry, Taylor White, Autumn Smith, Sydney French, Madison Wood, and Ava Blankenship.

For the sophomores on the unit this year, players consist of Karley Bedwell, Lacie Dunavant, and Kaitlyn Thompson. The freshmen on this year’s team, that are newcomers to the program, are Jada Bromley, Joecy Broughton, Gracie Wooley, and Shaelyn Benson.

With the season starting this past Monday, March 14, Scotts Hill was at home in their first game. The Lady Lions hosted TCA on the day. Yesterday, Scotts Hill was on the road taking on Huntingdon. Tomorrow through March 19th, the Lady Lions are participating in the…

For the complete article, see the March 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

