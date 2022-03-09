SH Lady Lions Headed To State Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

Being one win away from heading to the 2022 TSSAA Class 2A State Tournament, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team got to take to their home court on Saturday, March 5, 2022, as the team hosted Memphis Manassas in Reagan, Tennessee. The Lady Lions were hosting their sub-state game on this night as the team was crowned region champions and awarded a home game. Scotts Hill had the mindset of taking care of business in the game and reaching the state tournament. The Lady Lions can check that goal off the list as Scotts Hill routed their opponent in this game. Scotts Hill took the victory over Memphis Manassas, with the final score being 69-36.

This contest started out by seeing the Lady Lions post 14 points in the first quarter of play. Memphis Manassas was held to two points in the opening quarter. The second quarter saw Scotts Hill add another 21 points before halftime and only allowed their opponent to score seven points in the second quarter. At the half, the score was 35-9, favoring Scotts Hill. In the third quarter, the Lady Lions recorded 22 points and held Memphis Manassas to 11 points in the same quarter. The final quarter saw Scotts Hill finish with 12 points. Memphis Manassas was able to score 16 points in the fourth quarter but wasn’t nearly enough for a comeback.

Heather Bartholomew led the Lady Lions in scoring with 19 points. Julie Hampton followed closely behind her with 18 points of her own. Kaylin Wade recorded nine points and…

