Reeves Street Fire Leaves Extensive Damage

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Reeves Street early on Saturday morning, March 5, 2022.

The house was under renovations in the back, and occupied in the front. Around 5:30 a.m., the resident heard a popping sound that awakened him, and he was able to escape without harm.

Eleven firefighters with the Lexington Fire Department quickly deployed to bring the blaze under control, but there was already extensive damage.

For this and other interesting articles, see the March 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

