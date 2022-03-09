LHS Lady Tigers Softball Hosts Weekend Play Day

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the upcoming 2022 high school softball season just around the corner, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team got things started this past weekend by hosting a play day with several area teams. The games played will not count against the overall record for this season but allowed the teams a chance to see live action against opponents to help get them ready for the season. Lexington hosted Dyer County, Henry County, Hardin County, Brighton High School, South Gibson, Huntingdon, and Stewart County on the day. Both varsity and JV teams from Lexington High School got to play games throughout the day.

The day started for Lexington at 8:00 a.m., this past Saturday, March 5, 2022. LHS went up against Dyer County. Lexington’s JV team also took on South Gibson at 8:00 a.m., as well.

The Lady Tigers then played South Gibson at 9:20 a.m. and Brighton High School at 10:40 a.m. The Lady Tigers JV team took on Huntingdon at 10:40 a.m., also.

On into the afternoon, Lexington would face off against Henry County at 2:40 p.m., during which the JV team for the Lady Tigers took on Brighton’s junior varsity squad.

Lexington would then take on Stewart County at 4:00 p.m. and the junior varsity team took on…

For complete coverage, see the March 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

