Lexington Tigers Fall to North Side to End Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

After coming off an opening win in the first round of the regional tournament, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team set their sights on continuing play in the regional tournament that was held at South Side High School. The Tigers would face off against the North Side Indians on Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022. This game had big implications for Lexington. A win guaranteed a spot in a sub-state game, but a loss and the season was over. The Tigers held the game close in the first half, but the second half proved to be the opposite. In the end, Lexington would take the defeat in the game by a final score of 65-54.

Lexington started the game by recording five points in the first quarter and allowed North Side to score seven points in the opening quarter of play. In the second quarter, things got rolling a bit better for the Tigers. LHS put up 16 points in the second quarter and saw North Side score the same number of points before halftime. The halftime score was 23-21, in favor of the Indians. After intermission, the Tigers came out and added 14 more points to the team’s total but allowed North Side to record 24 points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Lexington finish with 19 points and held North Side to 18 points but the team wasn’t able to secure the win.

Leading the way in scoring performance on the night for the Tigers was Rodarius Transor. He finished the game with 11 points. Caleb Gorden followed suit with ten points of his own. Both…

