Lady Lions Crowned Region Champions

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team was at Bolivar High School on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. This game would showcase the efforts of the Lady Lions against the Riverside Lady Panthers. By entering the game, Scotts Hill was guaranteed a spot to play in a sub-state game. With a win, the Lady Lions would host their sub-state game and a loss would send the team travelling to play in it. Scotts Hill knew Riverside would play them tough and hard, as that was the case. In the end, however, it would be the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions that would win over Riverside and have the chance to host their sub-state game. The final score of the contest was 43-40.

Leading the way in points on the evening for the Lady Lions was Julie Hampton. She had the hot hand on the night and accounted for 19 points. Heather Bartholomew followed suit with 12 points of her own. Jaden Scates finished with six points for Scotts Hill in the win. Lacie Dunavant, Mallory Puckett, and Brooklyn Wilkerson each recorded two points apiece in the win.

Scotts Hill would start this contest by scoring ten points in the first quarter. The Lady Lions held the Lady Panthers to only five points in the opening quarter of play. Scotts Hill came back in the second quarter and added another nine points to their total. Riverside was able to score seven points before halftime. The score at the break was 19-12, in favor of the Lady Lions. The third quarter saw the Lady Lions post…

