SH Lions Win Regional Quarterfinal Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team was able to host their regional quarterfinal game against Trezevant on their home court last Saturday evening, February 26, 2022. The Lions were looking to continue the recent success the team has had as they hoped to continue on in postseason play. With their home fans and supporters in attendance to cheer the Lions on, Scotts Hill would achieve the win on the night, as the Lions took the win over Trezevant by a final score of 44-41.

With the game starting off being tied at the end of the first quarter as each team scored nine points in the opening frame, the Scotts Hill Lions added another nine points in the second quarter before halftime. Trezevant would score 15 points in the second quarter to take a slight lead heading into intermission. After halftime, Scotts Hill came back and added another eight points to their total but allowed their opponent to score ten more points in the quarter as well. The Lions would not be outdone in the final quarter of play, as Scotts Hill netted 18 points on their way to victory. Trezevant would only score seven points in the fourth quarter as they went on to take the defeat.

Leading the way in scoring on the night for the Lions was Luke Ledbetter. He finished the game with 15 points. Bryce Allard followed him with 12 points of his own. Riley McClain scored nine points and…

For the complete story, see the March 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!