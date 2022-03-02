R3 Rehabilitation Graduates Receive Certificates, Awards

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Graduates from the Henderson County R3 Rehabilitation program, along with family members and program staff, received their certificates and awards in the Henderson County General Sessions courtroom at the Criminal Justice Center on Friday, February 25, 2022.

R3 stands for reflection on past life choices, reclaiming a successful life, and earning redemption on past choices. The program is an effort to maximize public safety and reduce recidivism as part of Governor Lee’s Executive Order #6, issued in March of 2019.

Special guest speaker Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke said that the recidivism rate for Henderson County has been as high as 87%, but that recidivism from program graduates has been at zero.

“We are all proud of what you have achieved,” said Sheriff Duke. “What you have learned through this program will help improve your lives,” he said, and gave some impressive statistics through the work and…

For the complete story, see the March 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

