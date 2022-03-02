LHS Tigers Crowned District Champions

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers basketball team played in the district championship game on Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022. Looking to claim their first district championship title since 2005, according to sources, the Tigers would be taking on a familiar foe in Chester County. Lexington came into the game with only one mindset, win a district championship. In a quality game played by the Tigers, Lexington gave their best effort at the most crucial time. The Tigers would go on to complete their goal and be crowned as district champions by beating the Eagles of Chester County High School on the night. The final score was 64-52.

Leading the way for the Lexington High School Tigers in scoring was Rocky Hurley. He has come on strong as of late in his scoring performances and this night was no different. Hurley finished with 23 points on the way to claiming the title. Both Caleb Gorden and Tanner Neisler each scored ten points apiece for the Tigers in the win. Michael Leslie recorded seven points and Devin Bryant netted six points in the game. Rodarius Transor came away with five points against Chester County and Aiden Valle would score three points in the victory.

Lexington would come out in the contest and score 13 points in the first quarter of play. Chester County was close behind after the conclusion of one quarter, as the Eagles placed 12 points in the scoreboard. The Tigers added another 11 points before halftime and held the Eagles to only five points in the second quarter. After intermission, LHS had their biggest scoring quarter of the night. The Tigers collected 23 points in the third quarter. Chester County scored…

