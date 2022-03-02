LHS Lady Tigers Have Tough Outing Against Quality Opponent

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Monday night, February 21, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team was back on the road headed to McNairy County High School to compete in the district tournament. On this night, Lexington would face off against another quality opponent in the Chester County Lady Eagles. The matchups between these two schools over the years has always been quite intense with emotions running high in the games. Unable to overcome some their own personal mistakes, the Lady Tigers were defeated on the night by Chester County. The final score of the contest came to be 43-23, in favor of the Lady Eagles.

Lexington did not start the game the way the team hoped or even envisioned before tipoff. The Lady Tigers were only able to score a single point in the opening quarter of play. Chester County was able to record ten points in the first quarter. The second quarter was more of the same for the Lady Tigers. Lexington netted three points in the quarter and allowed the Lady Eagles to add another ten points in the same quarter before the break. At halftime, the score was 20-4, favoring Chester County. After intermission, the Lady Tigers were able to get into a rhythm and added ten points to their side of the scoreboard. Chester County matched their points in each quarter and scored another ten points in the third quarter of play. The fourth and final quarter saw Lexington finish with nine points but allowed Chester County to net 13 points on their way to defeating the Lady Tigers.

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers in scoring against Chester County was Sarah Simmons. She would finish the contest with eight points on the night. Holly Simmons would record six points in the loss as well. Diamond Holland helped her team by adding…

