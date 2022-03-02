LFD Extracts Fallen Contracted Utility Worker

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Fire Department was deployed around 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening, February 28, 2020, to extract and rescue a worker that had fallen into a dig area.

About eleven firefighters attended the scene in the 3100 block of Old Huntingdon Road, near Cardinal Estates. Contract utility workers had a concrete walled area about twenty feet deep. One of their workers had fallen to the bottom of the dig area, but freshly poured concrete help soften the worker’s impact.

LFD Firefighter Wesley Vaughn said that a flexible stretcher was attached to the ladder truck with ropes, and then lowered to the worker and LFD firefighters who had…

For the complete story, see the March 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

