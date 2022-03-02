Lexington Holds Public Hearing on Broadband

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The city of Lexington held a public hearing on its intention for LES to proceed with a business plan and application to be a broadband service provider on Monday evening, February 28, 2022.

Lexington Electric System General Manager Jeff Graves, along with Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, Vice Mayor Sandra Wood, and Alderman Tim Rhodes, were present to answer any questions from the public. The public hearing was a come and go event from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Graves presented a map of the Lexington Electric System’s three zone coverage areas, and the public attendees were all in favor of moving forward with…

For the complete story, see the March 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

