Lady Tigers Unable to Overcome Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

On February 18, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team faced off against the Hardin County Lady Tigers at McNairy County High School. Lexington was looking to improve regional seeding with a win but knew they would be in for a tough matchup on the night against Hardin County. The Lady Tigers would ultimately fight to the end but came up a bit short on the scoreboard at the final buzzer. Lexington would lose the close game by three points as the final score came to be 50-47, in favor of Hardin County.

The Lady Tigers started out the game by scoring six points in the first quarter to get things going. Hardin County would also record six points in the opening quarter of play. In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers of Lexington High School netted 14 more points before halftime. Hardin County came away with 11 points before intermission. LHS came out after the break and was able to add seven points to their total. Hardin County placed 13 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter of play. In the fourth quarter, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers gave every effort they possibly could in completing the comeback and trying to take the win. LHS would record 20 points in the final quarter of play but would allow Hardin County to match their total points in the quarter and take the win.

The top performer for Lexington in scoring on the night was Sarah Simmons. She finished the contest with a team high 14 points. Both Diamond Holland and Jadyn Yarbro each came away with…

For the complete story, see the March 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!