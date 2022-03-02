Lady Lions Dominate Memphis Douglass

Article by Blake Franklin-

In hosting their opening round of the regional tournament last Friday evening at Scotts Hill High School, the Lady Lions welcomed Douglass High School to Reagan, Tennessee. Scotts Hill was awarded a home game by winning the district championship prior to this game. The Lady Lions would make quick work out of things on this night as they rolled to a massive victory over Douglass High School. This game got out of hand early and Scotts Hill never looked back. At the time the final buzzer sounded, Scotts Hill won in big fashion, 88-20.

The scoring performance for Scotts Hill on the night was spread across many Lady Lions teammates. Leading the way for the Lady Lions was Deanna Pusser who finished with 15 points. Right behind her was Brooklyn Wilkerson, who recorded 14 points. Both Heather Bartholomew and Julie Hampton each scored 11 points apiece. Jaden Scates came way with ten points in the win. Mallory Puckett and Lacie Dunavant both recorded six points each over Douglass. Jada Bromley netted four points and Kelsey Wright would put up three points on the night. Four Lady Lions teammates all scored two points apiece in the win, as well. Those players were Anna Hopper, Charlie Ferrell, Kaylin Wade, and Jordan Hampton.

As stated above, this game was well in the hands of the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions early. Scotts Hill posted 26 points in the opening quarter of play and held Douglass to only…

