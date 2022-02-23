SH Lady Lions Win District Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

Making their way into the district championship game with a win over Bolivar, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team wanted the ultimate goal, a district championship plaque. The Lady Lions would take on the Lady Panthers of Riverside with the winner claiming the title, and the loser taking runner-up. Scotts Hill gave the fans a thriller and took the win and the championship all in one with the final score being 37-35, in favor of the Lady Lions.

The Lady Lion who led the way in scoring on the night was Heather Bartholomew. She came away with 13 points in the win. Julie Hampton followed suit with 13 points of her own. Hampton would also make the game winning shot at the buzzer to propel the Lady Lions to being named district champions. Jaden Scates finished with eight points and Mallory Puckett recorded four points against the Lady Panthers.

Scotts Hill started the game by scoring nine points in the first quarter. Riverside was held to only four points in the opening quarter. The Lady Lions would record seven points in the second quarter and allowed Riverside to collect eight points before halftime. After intermission, Scotts Hill finished with eleven points in the third quarter and saw Riverside net ten points in the third as well. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Lions finish with ten points but hit the buzzer beater to win the…

For the complete article, see the February 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!