Moffitt Speaks at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was a joyous day at the Montgomery Cultural Enrichment Center on Monday, February 21, 2022, as people from all across Henderson County attended the rescheduled event for honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The guest speaker was Christopher Moffitt Sr., the son of the late Charles Kizer and Barbara Moffitt. Besides his active participation in community events, he is an active member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, the President of the Lexington / Henderson County NAACP, Secretary of United Minds of Lexington, Vice-Chairman of the Graveyard Committee, a member of the Southwest Policy Council, and a coach for the Henderson County Youth Football League.

Chris delivered a poignant reminder of the achievements of Dr. King, and how they relate to today and to tomorrow, his message of love, and his message of responsibility and empowerment.

The master of ceremonies for the event was Apostle Lincoln Dent, who was introduced by Evelyn Parker. At the beginning of the service, the audience gave a standing ovation for Mrs. Barbara Parker, the event chairperson. She has been the key person in…

