LHS Tigers End Regular Season with Big Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their last game of the regular season and before the district tournament, the Lexington High School Big Red Tigers basketball team headed to Savannah, Tennessee on February 15 to take on the Hardin County Tigers basketball team. Lexington was wanting to end the season on a great note and high momentum heading into postseason play with a win over Hardin County. The Tigers ultimately reached that goal on the night and won the ballgame, 70-41.

The Tigers started off with 23 points scored in the first quarter of play. Lexington held Hardin County to only scoring three points in the opening quarter. LHS would post 13 more points to their scoreboard before halftime. Hardin County was able to record 14 points before intermission, as well. The Tigers came back out after the break and netted 20 more points in the third quarter. Hardin County finished with 12 points in the quarter, also. The fourth quarter saw Lexington post 14 more points and grab the win. Hardin County was held to 12 points in the final quarter of play.

Lexington was led in scoring on the night by Rocky Hurley who finished with 23 points for the Tigers. Aiden Valle came way with ten points in the game. Jakob Davis and Rodarius Transor each scored nine points apiece. There were four Tiger teammates who all netted four points in the game against Hardin County. Those players were Tanner Neisler, Michael Leslie, Devin Bryant, and…

For the complete article, see the February 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!