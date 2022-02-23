Lady Tigers Finish Out Regular Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

As the regular season play came to and end on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers had to travel to Hardin County High School. Lexington had the hopes of taking the win to ride the success into postseason play in the district tournament. The Lady Tigers were successful on the night as the team defeated Hardin County by a final score of 49-40.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring on the night by Sarah Simmons who netted 14 points for Lexington in the game. Diamond Holland came away with 13 points and Jadyn Yarbro finished with ten. Kylie Waldrep helped the team with six points of her own. Candace Butler ended with three points and Alaysia Belew scored two points for the Lady Tigers. Callie McDonald finished with one point, as well.

Lexington got things started in the first quarter of play by scoring 12 points and holding Hardin County to only four points to start the game. The second quarter would see the Lady Tigers keep having success as the team finished with 14 points before halftime. Hardin County was yet again held to only scoring four points in the second quarter. The score at halftime was 26-8, in favor of Lexington. After the half, the Lady Tigers added another eight points to their total score, but Hardin County would…

For the complete article, see the February 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

