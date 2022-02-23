Henderson County Turns Out to Help with Recent Storm Damage Cleanup

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Candace Goodman was one of the homes struck by the December 11, 2021, tornado that ravaged Timberlake Industrial Park and the houses nearby on the Timberlake Wildersville Road. When she sent out a request on her social media page, she thought that just a few people might turn up to help, but was amazed at the large and organized event that came out. “It’s like a breath of fresh air now, to go outside and see how much better everything looks!” she said.

The ball started rolling with people responding to her post. After Angela Betzler Scott, with SWTDD, Sheriff Brian Duke, and Lexington Public Works Director Robbie McCready responded, the event became quickly organized with designated parking areas and a registration area where assignments could be made.

“It was great to see so many people come together and…

