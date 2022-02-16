SH Lions Demolish Clarksburg at Home

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their second home game in as many nights, the Scotts Hill Lions faced off against Clarksburg High School on their home court on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The Lions were coming off a win the night before and looking to continue their success on the night. Scotts Hill was too much for the Rockets as the team cruised to an easy victory over Clarksburg. The final score of the contest was 82-42, in favor of the Lions.

The top scorer in the game for Scotts Hill was Luke Ledbetter. He would come away with 22 points. Bryce Allard scored 16 points and Riley McClain recorded 15 points over Clarksburg. Ripken Clenny and Hayden Smith each scored eight points for the Lions. Colton Bailey finished with three points, as well. Five Lions teammates went on to record two points apiece in the victory. Those players were Myles Maness, Connor Maness, Kaden Hildebrand, Ethan Hayes, and Alex Chandler.

From behind the arch, Scotts Hill was led by Bryce Allard who connected on four 3-point shots. McClain finished with three, Smith and Clenny each had two 3-pointers apiece, and Colton Bailey hit one long-range shot.

On the boards, the Lions were dominant. Luke Ledbetter recorded 13 rebounds and Riley McClain secured nine. Carson Liles also had five rebounds for Scotts Hill. Bryce Allard led the team in steals with four. Both Ethan Hayes and…

