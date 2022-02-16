SH Lady Lions Win Big Over Clarksburg

Article by Blake Franklin-

Wanting to make it two wins in a row, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions were back in action last Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022. On this night, the Lady Lions hosted the Clarksburg High School Lady Rockets on their home court. Scotts Hill wasted no time in jumping out to an early lead and never looked back. The Lady Lions cruised to a big victory on the night over the Lady Rockets. The final score of the contest was 64-36.

The top scoring performer for the Lady Lions in the game was Heather Bartholomew, who finished with 14 points. Gracelyn Milam recorded 11 points and Lacie Dunavant secured nine points in the win. Jaden Scates netted six points for the Lady Lions also. Both Julie Hampton and Mallory Puckett each scored five points against Clarksburg. Kaylin Wade came away with four points of her own, as well. Charlie Ferrel and Deanna Pusser both had three points apiece for Scotts Hill. The duo of Anna Hopper and Kelsey Wright came away with two points apiece in the win.

Scotts Hill scored 12 points in the first quarter of play to open the game. The Lady Rockets recorded 10 points to start the game. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added another 22 points before halftime. Clarksburg was held to six points in the second quarter. After intermission, the Lady Lions…

