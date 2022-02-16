LHS Tigers Secure Hard Fought Win Over Bobcats

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team hosted the McNairy County Bobcats. This game had big implications in the district seedings, so a win would go a long way for Lexington. The Tigers went into the game with a winning mindset and that paid off. Lexington defeated the McNairy County Bobcats by a final score of 59-48.

This game got started with Lexington scoring 12 points in the first quarter. The Tigers were able to hold the Bobcats to ten points to start the game. In the second quarter, Lexington had a big scoring performance of 20 points before halftime. McNairy County would add 11 points to their total before the break. At the half, the score was 32-21, in favor of the Lexington High School Big Red Tigers. After intermission, the Tigers secured 12 more points and held the Bobcats to only putting up six points on the scoreboard in the third quarter of play. The fourth quarter saw Lexington secure 15 points. McNairy County would score 21 points in the final quarter of play but couldn’t overcome the deficit and take the win.

Leading the way for the Tigers in scoring against the Bobcats was Rodarius Transor, who came away with 13 points. Caleb Gorden scored 11 points and Rocky Hurley finished with nine points for Lexington. Michael Leslie secured eight points in the win and Aiden Valle had six points over the Bobcats. Tanner Neisler netted five points for Lexington and…

