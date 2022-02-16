Release-

On February 11, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Lexington City Schools is a Best for All District, joining 67 other districts across the state earning this designation. Additionally, the department is celebrating these districts today for #BestforAllDay through a statewide livestream event from 9-10:30 a.m. CT available here.

Governor Bill Lee announced a day of recognition in honor of Best for All Districts on Friday, February 11, 2022. The Best for All recognition program awards benefits to Tennessee school districts that designated historic amounts of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding directly on student achievement and improving academic outcomes.

“Best for All Districts are meeting this critical moment in time head on, building upon statewide momentum to focus their efforts on students-first work and outcomes,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I couldn’t be more proud to celebrate these districts and their communities who are so deserving of this recognition as we accelerate achievement each day moving forward. Congratulations!”

The department announced the Best for All recognition program in July of 2021, sharing financial, operational, celebratory, and resource benefits awarded to Tennessee school districts that planned to spend historic amounts of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding directly on student achievement and…

