Lady Tigers Get Home Win Over McNairy County

Article by Blake Franklin-

After having their game against Hardin County that was originally scheduled for Friday, February 4 moved to Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers welcomed the Lady Bobcats of McNairy County to Lexington, Tennessee last Tuesday, February 8. Games against McNairy County always come tough and especially this late in the season. Lexington knew they would be in for a fight on the night but were up for the task. When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Tigers defeated McNairy County by a final score of 46-38.

The first quarter of play saw the Lady Tigers score 13 points to start the game. McNairy County would be close on their heels by recording nine points in the same quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers secured ten more points before intermission and also allowed the Lady Bobcats to score ten points as well. The halftime score was 23-19. In the third quarter, Lexington added another ten points to their total score but allowed the Lady Bobcats to get 15 points after the break. The Lady Tigers secured the win with 13 points in the fourth quarter and held McNairy County to only achieving four points in the final quarter.

From the line, the Lady Tigers went 6 of 9 in what was a good shooting performance from the charity stripe. Lexington successfully connected on eleven made two-point baskets and added another…

For complete coverage, see the February 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!