Lady Tigers Add Another Win On The Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington welcomed the Chester County Lady Eagles to their home court on Thursday evening, February 10, 2022. The Lady Tigers wanted to make a statement with a win over the Lady Eagles. The fans and supporters got that wish as the team celebrated the victory over Chester County. The final score of the contest was 45-42, in favor of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Jadyn Yarbro who recorded 15 points against Chester County. Sarah Simmons finished with 13 points in the game. Diamond Holland scored eight points and Candace Butler came away with six points for the Lady Tigers. Zoey Haynes recorded two points and Kylie Waldrep secured one point for Lexington in the win.

Lexington was able to score eight points in both the first and second quarters. Chester County scored six points in the first quarter and doubled up with 12 points in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers added another 12 points in the third quarter but allowed the Lady Eagles to score 14 points. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Tigers finish with 17 points and keep Chester County to only grabbing ten points as they went on to secure the victory.

The Lady Tigers made five two-point baskets in the contest and added another six made 3-point shots. Lexington got to the foul line…

For complete coverage, see the February 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!