Henderson County School Board Meets

The Henderson County School Board met in regular session on Thursday evening, February 10, 2022.

The board approved some policy updates that were needed to be in compliance with the ESSER funding. The land survey has also been completed for the Lexington High School Campus, and there are about 34 acres.

The board authorized Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson to move forward with the next steps. Mr. Wilkinson said that one of the first priorities would be the football stadium, which was built in the 1960’s. There are also some lighting issues to address at the Scotts Hill High School soccer field, and the baseball/softball fields in Lexington.

Lindsey Electric is on the state list for generator bids, and the school funding formula changes from the state are still being…

